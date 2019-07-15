President of the Republic of Poland / News / Lithuanian President to visit Poland on Tuesday

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Gitanas Nauseda, sworn in as Lithuania’s President on Friday, will start an official visit to Poland on Tuesday.

President Nauseda will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw.

President Duda has said in an interview for Lithuanian public TV channel LRT, that he shared Gitanas Nauseda’s conservative views and attachment to tradition, as the two countries have similar histories. In the Polish president’s assessment, the state of relations between the two countries has been good for some time. “I was very pleased to hear that the president’s first visit would be to Warsaw,” Duda said.

The visit will start-off with a face-to-face meeting of the two presidents and be followed by plenary talks between both countries’ delegations, co-chaired by Duda and Nauseda.

According to head of Polish President’s Office, Minister Krzysztof Szczerski, the talks are to focus on bilateral relations, security issues, transatlantic relations and regional cooperation, especially among countries of NATO’s eastern flank and the Three Seas countries.

The two presidents will also discuss cooperation within the Eastern and European Policies especially in the context of the results of the May elections to the European Parliament and the formation of a new European Commission, and the Brexit problem.

Minister Szczerski added that talks are to cover joint infrastructural projects, such as Via Carpatia, Rail Baltica or energy projects. (PAP)

