President of the Republic of Poland / News / President welcomes Slovak counterpart in Warsaw

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Regional cooperation and collaboration within the EU, security, environment protection and the climate were in the focus of talks held by the Polish and Slovak Presidents, Andrzej Duda and Zuzana Čaputova, respectively, in Warsaw on Monday.

Polish President welcomed recently-elected Slovak counterpart at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw today at 10 am.

During a joint press conference, President Duda thanked his Slovak counterpart for visiting Visegrad Group (V4) countries first after her election.

“This shows that from the beginning of her presidency, Zuzana Čaputova has attached great importance to what is also important to us, namely, to regional cooperation and collaboration within the EU. And this was the subject of our talks today,” he said.

According to President Duda, other topics included cooperation within the Three Seas project.

“I do not hide that I was trying to convince President Čaputova to get involved in cooperation within the Three Seas programme since I believe it is a good project for our part of Europe, for Central Europe, and that it will bring our countries closer in this aspect – the Black Sea, the Adriatic and the Baltic Sea,” he added.

“I believe that cooperation within the Three Seas will develop in the coming years.”

He added that they had also discussed security, including the situation in Ukraine. “We both believe that it is necessary to support Ukraine in its efforts to reach stability, full sovereignty and full independence, namely, to end the ongoing conflict in the Donbas, Lugansk and Crimea,” he said, adding that Ukraine should also continue reforms and pro-European steps.

“This is important for Ukraine to get closer to EU countries and the trans-Atlantic community in this respect,” he said.

The Polish president also said that the administration of justice was another subject of his meeting with his Slovak counterpart. (PAP)

