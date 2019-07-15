Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed higher education diplomas to graduates of the V. Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, handed higher education diplomas to graduates of the V. Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. By tradition, the ceremony was held in Moscow in the Red Square.

Welcoming the participants of the event, the Minister noted that it was a great honor and high trust to get a diploma there – in the very heart of the country. “Today there are 98 honors students in the ranks, including 10 gold medalists. Proper practical application of the knowledge received, manifestation of such qualities as high principles, responsibility, dedication to the interests of the service will allow you to fulfill with honor your officer duty,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said.

Chief of the Department stressed that the level of training at the university fully complied with modern standards of higher education. After graduation from the university, young specialists have deep theoretical knowledge for successful professional activity, effective solution of the tasks facing the Ministry, including the fight against extremism and terrorism, cyber-crime and drug trafficking.

Currently, the university is an international educational and scientific center and makes a significant contribution to the training of personnel for law enforcement agencies of foreign countries. “Among today’s graduates there are 29 specialists from Belarus, Tajikistan, Angola, Vietnam, Grenada, Congo, Mongolia, Panama and Paraguay,” said the Chief of the Russian MIA.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the university leadership and the faculty for the great work in the training and education of young police officers.

