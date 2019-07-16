Anniversary edition of the “Commonwealth” journal

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The 50th anniversary edition of the journal of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs of the CIS member states “Commonwealth” (No. 2-2019) has been published. In 2006, it was established by the Office for the Coordination of the Struggle against Organized Crime and Other Dangerous Types of Crime on the Territory of the CIS Member States (BKBOP).

The edition publishes materials on the activities of law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states, the results of joint activities of law enforcement agencies, the exchange of practical and methodological knowledge in the field of security and law and order in the Commonwealth countries, work with veterans and public organizations.

The journal discusses current issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states in the fight against international terrorism, transnational organized crime, illicit trafficking in arms, narcotic drugs and illegal migration.

Considerable attention is paid to familiarizing the readers with the culture of the peoples living in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States. There are regular rubrics telling about the common history of the CIS countries, especially the period of the Great Patriotic War.

Traditional for the magazine is the editorial guest column, in which readers meet well-known actors, politicians and writers. So at various times, the guests of the publication were Vladimir Zeldin, Aleksey Batalov, Yuri Nazarov, Aleksey Buldakov, Aleksandr Mikhailov, Larisa Luzhina, Mikhail Boyarsky, Vladimir Mashkov, Villy Tokarev, Alla Ioshpe, Stakhan Rakhimov, Galina Besedina, Vyacheslav Malezhik, Karen Avanesyan, Grigory Gladkov and many others.

The journal continues to develop. Every year its thematic range is updated, partnerships expand, new authors appear. The edition continues to adhere to the main concept – the formation of a single media space of the Ministries of Internal Affairs (Police) of the Commonwealth countries.

Currently, the journal’s editorial board is headed by Colonel of Internal Service Igor Alekseev. The edition itself is part of the structure of the United Editorial Board of the Russian MIA.

The frequency of publication is once a quarter, with four issues per year.

