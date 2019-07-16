Garbage landfill operated under the legend of sand pit recultivation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“MIA of Russia officers, together with the FSB of Russia, suppressed the activity of a group of persons suspected of illegally organizing a waste landfill for solid household and municipal wastes near the village of Vishnyakovo, Noginsk District, Moscow Region.

It was established that the landfill was located on municipal land, leased by a commercial organization for the re-cultivation of a sand pit. However, the offenders carried out for remuneration the storage and burial of class IV hazardous wastes. Every day, about 150 garbage trucks unloaded on its territory. The environment suffered a damage in excess of 285 million rubles.

Investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Art. 171 of the RF Criminal Code. A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for two suspects.

Searches were conducted on the territory of the landfill, as well as in office and residential premises belonging to the defendants. Financial and economic documents, as well as quarry equipment used for receiving and transporting waste at the specified facility — a loader, an excavator, a skating rink, and six dump trucks were found and seized.

Currently, measures are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of their illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI