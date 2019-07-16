Lithuanian President’s visit important sign of friendship

Source: Republic of Poland in English

The current visit by the Lithuanian President is an important sign of friendship for us, President Andrzej Duda said during a joint press conference after meeting with Gitanas Nauseda, the newly elected President of Lithuania.

Gitanas Nauseda, the newly sworn in President of the Republic of Lithuania, is paying an official visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

Andrzej Duda said he discussed with Nauseda cooperation within the European Union, cooperation within the framework of the Three Seas Initiative and development of infrastructure linking the two countries such as the Rail Baltica, and the Via Carpatia and Via Baltica road projects.

Speaking on energy security, the two presidents referred to gas as well as electricity transmission between two countries. “We touched on a whole spectrum of topics that are important to us and I am glad that there are basically no topics in which there would be any differences between us,” said Duda. (PAP)

