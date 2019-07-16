Meeting with Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus is ready to play its role in the development of Russia’s Primorsky Krai, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako in Minsk on 16 July.“You should know we have never had closed themes with Russia, even more so with you. We will respond to any request, do everything we can for you despite the distance (the distance is not so important nowadays. Although I always think that if you were closer to us, we could have done more for Russia and Belarus)…,” the Belarusian leader said.In his opinion, the important task for the head of a region is to implement a large landmark project which could serve as an example and clearly testify to the effectiveness of the work of the governor. “If Primorsky Krai has such project and see our role there, please rest assured that we will be ready to play our part,” the President said.He said that Belarus is ready to supply Primorsky Krai with farm machines, engineering goods, vehicles for passenger transport. “We are ready to take part in equipment procurement bids openly and honestly. We are willing to set up joint ventures, to provide any support and assistance, including in the development of the agricultural industry,” the head of state underlined. “You can count on us. We will be reliable friends, partners for you,” he added.The President noted that he closely watched the career of Oleg Kozhemyako, his work on the posts of governors of Sakhalin Oblast and Amur Oblast of Russia, and since 2018 the head of Primorsky Krai. Throughout his work on the high posts the relations between the Russian regions and Belarus developed and improved.In this connection Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed the hope for continued constructive interaction. “I said to the Russian president: “Ok, you transferred our friend [Oleg Kozhemyako’s transfer to the post of governor of Primorsky Krai from the post of the governor of Sakhalin Oblast] but we will conceive some projects there, in Primorsky Krai, too. He replied that he would be happy,” the Belarusian leader informed.Alexander Lukashenko said that the Russian leadership highly assesses the work of Oleg Kozhemyako in the Far Eastern regions and that Russian President Vladimir Putin invited him to visit these regions. “He invited me twice this year to visit the Far East of Russia, to go to Vladivostok, the Russky island. He is very proud of this island and I know why. A lot has been done there lately. Indeed, Vladivostok got a new lease on life. There are prospects for development,” he explained.The President repeatedly noted that Belarus is willing to maintain effective cooperation with Primorsky Krai. “Please be assured, we will always be your reliable friends. Whatever the relations between the states are, our personal ties and your ties with Belarus are inviolable, and we are ready to help at any time,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.For his part, Oleg Kozhemyako thanked for the assessment of the joint work which has contributed to the development of the Far Eastern regions of Russia over the years. “We have implemented many good projects, useful for companies of Russia’s Far East and Belarus. We have created a good strong foundation of trust, mutual respect. This is something which will be used as the starting point in the development of the trade, social and economic relations between Belarus and Primorsky Krai,” the governor said.Many people in Primorsky Krai have roots in Belarus. “For us this bond is unbreakable. It is in our hearts. So we will continue to work for the benefit of our peoples,” Oleg Kozhemyako noted.The governor stressed that Belarus has always lended a helping hand in difficult times, provided humanitarian assistance, including during the floods in the Amur Oblast. In addition, great progress has been made in the development of comprehensive cooperation, implementation of joint projects in the agricultural sector. He expressed confidence that his first trip to Belarus as the head of Primorsky Krai will help develop a roadmap and draw up plans that will be implemented in the future.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko awarded the Order of Honor to Governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako. The head of state presented the high award to the head of the Russian region in a solemn ceremony at the Palace of Independence in Minsk.Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked Oleg Kozhemyako for the trustworthy constructive cooperation with Belarus and highlighted his efforts to promote economic cooperation, his considerable contribution to the strengthening of the traditions of friendship and cooperation between Belarus and Russia.

