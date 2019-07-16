Meeting with Sberbank President, Chairman of the Board German Gref

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

16 July 2019

Sberbank’s work in Belarus is satisfactory. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement as he met with Sberbank President, Chairman of the Board German Gref on 16 July.Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I am grateful to you for your continued work in Belarus despite all the problems in Russia and Belarus. Nevertheless, you stand strong. I see you’ve started giving more loans to natural persons.”Sberbank also lends money to the Belarusian economy. “Lending to the economy goes on. At a rate faster than inflation. But since the banks have liquidity – in Russia, in Kazakhstan, and in Belarus – they certainly channel this liquidity into loans for individuals. It just has to be done on a reasonable scale,” Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) Pavel Kallaur explained during the meeting.Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “On the whole, you stick to the policy we agreed on once when you came in Belarus. I appreciate this quality of yours very much: you deliver on your promises. Unfortunately, such people are few and far between. You are one of them. This is why it is always a pleasure for me to talk to you. I know that such talks will always be beneficial.”Aleksandr Lukashenko also mentioned the organization of the 13th summer international Sberbankiada in Minsk. He stressed he always supports such large-scale sport events. Moreover, the infrastructure used in the course of the 2nd European Games Minsk 2019 contributed to the successful organization of the Sberbankiada. “We didn’t have to prepare for it since the facilities were already fine,” the Belarusian leader remarked. “I always support such events. Because people, who work for the huge enterprise Sberbank is these days, participate in them instead of athletes, who compete in exchange for money. And you’ve organized such a festival for them where they could demonstrate their skills, improve their health for free, and get a closer look at Minsk.”Aleksandr Lukashenko also drew attention to the benefits of hosting the Sberbankiada from the point of view of tourist traffic. “These people [participants of the Sberbankiada] are active and will talk about Belarus a lot. Their friends and families will come here later. It is a very profitable event for Belarus. This is why I am grateful to you for that,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The head of state went on saying that Belarus is ready to host not only such sport forums organized by Sberbank but other events as well. “Rest assured that you have a secure foothold in Belarus,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.In turn, German Gref thanked Aleksandr Lukashenko for the warm welcome and mentioned the strong support the Belarusian side demonstrates in the course of the Sberbankiada. “Everything runs like clockwork. Excellent infrastructure. More than 3,000 people have come here and feel very comfortable,” he added.

MIL OSI