On shortening the release dates of statistical data (16.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Information Notice

On shortening the release dates of statistical data

For the purpose of improving the timeliness of informational support of the users and in the framework of the Bank of Russia`s participation in achieving the national development goals of the Russian Federation for the period until 2024 in the sphere of fostering international cooperation and exports, set by the provisions of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated May 7, 2018 No. 204 “On national goals and strategic development objectives of the Russian Federation for the period until 2024”, the Bank of Russia will shorten the release dates of statistical data on external trade of the Russian Federation in services detailed by region of the Russian Federation and type of economic activity within the extended balance of payments services classification (under the Balance of Payments Methodology).

The data will be published quarterly on the official website of the Bank of Russia within Statistics / Macroeconomic financial statistics / External sector statistics sub-section under External Trade in Services. The new publication schedule will be updated in the Official Statistics Release Calendar.

16 July 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI