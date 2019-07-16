Policemen detained in Moscow Region a suspect in possession of amphetamine weighing over 200 grams

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

As a result of operational search activities, a 22-year-old local resident was detained near one of the houses in Ivanteevka by officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Pushkinskoe”. At a personal search, a bundle with amphetamine weighing more than 200 grams was seized from the young man.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal purchase, storage of drugs, on a large scale”. Placement to custody was selected by the City Court of the Ivanteevka Urban District as the preventive measure for the detainee.

