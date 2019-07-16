Pseudo-medics will appear in court in Penza

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Investigation Administration for the Penza Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case of large scale fraud, committed under the pretext of providing medical procedures.

According to the investigation, 9 participants of the organized group carried out illegal activities in the period from March 2016 to September 2017. They created an organization that has positioned itself as a branch of the Moscow Medical Center for body weight correction. The Center staff made phone calls to citizens. Referring to a certain “Federal Health Program”, they invited citizens to undergo a free diagnostic check-up.

In the pseudo-medical organization, the victims were provided with deliberately false information about the presence of somatic diseases associated with overweight, as well as the possibilities of the clinic in providing a complex of medical services. A real performance was played in front of patients: The Center employees imitated phone calls supposedly to another city asking for non-existent benefits. Heads of the so-called benefits department came to the clients, and decided issues of providing personalized discounts. When the patients agreed, under the pretext of providing a possibility of installments the fraudsters entered with them into loan agreements, under which the funds were transferred by banks to the clinic’s accounts. The total damage caused to citizens exceeded 13 million rubles.

The criminal case was initiated and investigated under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. As a result of operational-search activities and investigative actions, the managers and employees of the pseudo-clinic were detained and remanded to custody.

Currently, a criminal case with an indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Penza for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

