Visit to Valaam

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two leaders visited the Transfiguration of the Saviour Cathedral, attended a service, went to the Hermitage of All Saints, the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God, and the Chapel of Royal Passion-bearers. Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus also visited Svetly Island and the Church of Grand Prince Vladimir Equal-to-the-Apostles at St Vladimir scete. The two presidents examined an exposition at the monastery museum.

The meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus was informal. Tomorrow in St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the official events: hold talks and address the plenary session of the 6th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

MIL OSI