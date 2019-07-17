Visiting Konevets Island

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

After completing their tour of Valaam and on the way to St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus stopped at Konevets Island in the western part of Lake Ladoga in the Leningrad Region and visited the Konevsky Monastery.

The Konevsky Monastery was founded in 1393 by St Arseny Konevsky. Its facilities were badly damaged during the Great Patriotic War.

In 1990 the monastery was returned to the Russian Orthodox Church and in 2016 restoration works began by order of the Russian President.

Today, the monastery is active and offers facilities for pilgrims and tourists; a pier has been built and many buildings have been restored.

