A criminal investigation of a theft of budget funds was completed in the Stavropol Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Yessentuki completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against five citizens on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Earlier, a local resident applied to the internal affairs division with a statement about the theft of funds. In the course of the implemented complex of operational-search measures, the police found that five citizens were involved in the commission of the unlawful act. The investigation established that a local resident colluded with four citizens to steal money belonging to his twin brother. Earlier, the relatives received payments for the loss of a breadwinner in the amount of seven hundred thousand rubles each to closed accounts. The defendant immediately cashed and spent his part and decided to take possession of his brother’s money, which the latter had set aside for the purchase of housing.

As a result of a complex of operational measures, the police found out that the young man, had entered into agreement with a friend and developed a plan of theft. They attracted a third party who found an accomplice to them. The man agreed to take the blame if the theft was found, because the guys themselves had a suspended sentence for committing a theft. The fifth participant of the wrongful act allegedly, under the pretext of returning the debt to the victim, learned his bank card number and forwarded it to the organizer. Using his brother’s phone, the offender with his accomplices opened another bank account, to which the money was transferred, after which they transferred 700 thousand rubles to the account of one of the defendants via mobile communication. They cashed the stolen money in different ATMs, and divided them among themselves.

Investigator collected a sufficient evidence base of illegal activities of the defendants and carried out all the necessary procedural actions. Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor’s office has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Arrest was selected as the preventive measure for two defendants.

