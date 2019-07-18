Arkady Gostev took part in the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Arkady Gostev took part in an extended meeting of the Collegium of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region to sum up operational activities in the first half of 2019.

The event was also attended by Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Central Federal District Sergey Neshtenko, Vice-Governor of the Moscow Region Mikhail Kuznetsov, First Deputy Chairman of the Moscow Regional Duma Larisa Lazutina, as well as representatives of government bodies and the public.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Lieutenant General of Police Viktor Paukov, emphasized that an integrated approach to solving the problems of combating crime and well-coordinated interaction with the authorities allowed the Moscow Region police to achieve positive results. Compared to the same period last year, the number of crimes against the person and property decreased, the total number of robberies and thefts decreased as well. Also this year, fewer murders and facts of causing serious bodily harm were registered.

During the Collegium meeting, Arkady Gostev noted the stable work of the Moscow Region police and the maintenance of full control over the operational situation. The Deputy Minister defined priority areas of activity that required close attention, and also pointed out the need to analyze and develop additional measures in the field of crime prevention.

At the end of the extended meeting, Arkady Gostev presented awards to officers who had achieved high results in the service.

MIL OSI