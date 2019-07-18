Forester stole seeds for 400 hectares of future pine forest

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division ‘Ust-Ilimsky’ of the Irkutsk Region detained a suspect of theft of pine seeds intended for restoring the forests of the Angara area.

The police received a message that 16 barrels of pine seed were stolen from the company’s warehouse. This planting material would be sufficient for an area of 400 hectares. However, as a result of the unlawful encroachment, the environmental project was in jeopardy. The damage from the crime exceeded 4 million rubles.

A criminal investigation was initiated under part 4 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. As a result of operational search activities the police detained on suspicion of the theft a 32-year-old local resident who had previously worked in the same organization.

It was established that a significant part of the stolen seeds was sold by the defendant at a reduced price to a logging company in the neighboring district. The seed barrels found during the searches have been returned to the rightful owner. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

