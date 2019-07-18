Negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 July 2019

Belarus and Russia need to address all the issues in the bilateral relations ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Union State Treaty in December 2019, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 18 July.“In December we will celebrate 20 years of our Union State Treaty. I believe we cannot leave any unsolved issue behind by that time. What achievements are we going to talk about as we will celebrate the 20th anniversary? There will be nothing for us to say if we fail to settle all the issues and do not sign the program shaping the strategy of our joint actions. Therefore, I suggest that we remove all the issues by that date and approve a program that will determine the strategy of our actions and remove current problems within the framework of the Supreme State Council or any way we agree,” the Belarusian leader said.The presidents met ahead of the plenary session of the 6th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia in St. Petersburg on 18 July.

