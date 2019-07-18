Officers of Transport Police have revealed major luggage thefts at the airport in Volgograd

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Volgograd Linear Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on transport, together with officers of the regional department of the FSB of Russia, identified and detained nine suspects in stealing valuables from luggage of passengers.

Three citizens applied to the police duty-unit about the loss of personal property at the airport of Volgograd. The investigative unit of the Volgograd Linear Administration on transport of the MIA of Russia has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the crime provided for in item “c” of part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Police officers found that eight employees of the airline from August last year to the present time stole jewelry, cash and expensive equipment from passengers’ luggage. Thefts were committed in the cargo compartment of the aircraft, both on departure and on arrival of the aircraft. Subsequently, a friend of one of the detainees sold the stolen items in the Volgograd Region.

During searches of sфervice premises, as well as at the places of residence of the suspects, jewelry, photo and video equipment, mobile phones, and money in various currencies were found and seized. In addition, the police found caches in which the defendants temporarily stored stolen property. According to preliminary estimates the amount of damage exceeded 500 thousand rubles.

Currently, with regard to two of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and with regard to another one – a house arrest. The rest of the offenders are under a subscription on their own recognizance and proper behavior.

At the moment, their involvement in the commission of similar crimes is being checked. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

