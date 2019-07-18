On July 19, the President will visit Irkutsk Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will visit the Irkutsk Region, where he will chair a meeting on flood relief efforts. The President will also visit the flooded areas and shelters for flood victims.

The meeting will also be attended by Government members and heads of agencies and municipalities.

On the same day, the President will make a working trip to Magnitogorsk, where he will visit sinter plant No. 5, a new facility of Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works. Vladimir Putin will attend the ceremony to launch the sinter plant, and will meet with the plant’s personnel. He will also hold a working meeting with Acting Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler.

The sinter plant is a new facility for making raw materials for blast furnaces. Equipped with energy-saving and environmental technology, the plant is expected to help improve the environmental situation in the city. Construction was launched in 2017 following the signing of a contract with China’s Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd on the delivery of equipment for the sinter plant.

MIL OSI