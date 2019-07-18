Police officers thwarted a criminal tour of three thieves around the Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration Odintsovskoye, suppressed the activities of an ethnic criminal group. Three natives of the Caucasia are suspected of committing a series of thefts from houses in elite cottage settlements.

The offenders for several hours watched the houses located on the outskirts of the settlements near the forest. When the owners left, they with the help of a jemmy cracked open window frames and illegally penetrated into the cottages, from where they stole money, electronic equipment, jewelry and watches. The total damage exceeded 1.8 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration ‘Odintsovskoye’ has instituted criminal proceedings on grounds of a crime stipulated by parts 2, 3 and 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, two suspects were detained at their places of residence in the Moscow Region, and the third one – in the village of Kushchevskaya, Rostov Region, when he was traveling in a private car on the highway. Remand in custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects on the investigator’s request.

During searches at the defendant’s, a part of the stolen property was discovered. Mobile phones, as well as articles of clothing used by them for the purposes of ensuring secrecy at the commission of crimes, were seized.

There are reasons to believe that the detainees may be involved in five similar crimes committed in the Odintsovsky District of the Moscow Region.

Investigative actions are currently underway aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

