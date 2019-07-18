Top managers of one of the Perm management companies were found guilty of fraud

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The verdict of the Perm district court entered into legal force, by which top managers of a management company were found guilty of committing crimes under Part 3, 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud, committed with the use of official position, in large and very large amount”.

The investigation established that a man born in 1963, being the director of an organization, decided to create a criminal group for the purpose of personal gain. To that end, he entered into a criminal agreement with an engineer of the company, born in 1959 and deputy director for technical issues, born in 1967, the materials in respect of whom were organized into separate proceedings.

The offenders have developed several criminal schemes for the withdrawal of the company funds.

From 2012 to 2017, the defendants entered into a series of fictitious contracts, while the work under those contracts was not executed. In addition, the fraudsters entered into fake agreements with the workers for the combination of professions, receiving additional funding to expand the staff or to pay for work performed although that work was not actually carried out. The funds received that way were withdrawn by the accomplices from the accounts of the organization and appropriated. Criminal actions of the citizens caused a damage to the management company totaling 4 million rubles.

The court sentenced the citizens to 4 years in prison in a general regime penal colony with a fine of 150,000 rubles. They are also obliged to compensate for the material damage caused.

