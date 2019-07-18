Visit to the Valaam Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Savior

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

17 July 2019

Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin visited the Valaam Monastery of the Transfiguration of the Savior on the island of Valaam, Lake Ladoga, in the Republic of Karelia, Russia on 17 July.

The heads of state toured the monastery’s grounds and visited the main temple of the monastery. There they approached the relics of Sergius and Herman, the founders of the Valaam Monastery, the relics of Antipas of Valaam, and the icon of the Mother of God of Valaam. Near the icon the presidents and the Belarus President’s son Nikolai Lukashenko lit candles.

Clergymen welcomed the presidents upon arrival in the monastery. While talking to them Aleksandr Lukashenko noted: “The first thing I told him [Vladimir Putin] was I am glad I will come here for the first time together with my friend.”After that the heads of state examined the All Saints hermitage, the church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God in the Smolensk hermitage, and visited the chapel consecrated in honor of the family of Tsar Nicholas II. The heads of state also visited Svetly Island. After that they went to see the Saint Vladimir hermitage where the Vladimir church is located. They were made familiar with the exposition of the monastery’s museum.Today the heads of state met in an informal setting. The central event of the 6th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia will take place in St Petersburg on 18 July and the presidents will take part in it. Apart from that, time for bilateral talks between the heads of state has been scheduled. They are expected to discuss the advancement of Belarus-Russia trade and economic cooperation. Interaction within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia will also be discussed.

