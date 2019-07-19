Fiasco of raiders in black balaclavas and white gloves. Police detained two suspects in a robbery attack against a millionaire in Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from Moscow with the participation of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia detained suspects in a robbery attack.

A resident of the capital turned to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Zyuzino District and reported that four men in black masks and white gloves had attacked him at the Bolotnikovskaya Street. Threatening with objects looking like guns, the offenders took away from him his bag, which contained 2.5 million rubles, and then disappeared in a dark-colored foreign car.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by clause “b” of part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search activities, two residents of the North Caucasus region were detained on suspicion of committing this audacious crime. On the request of the investigators placement to custody was selected by Court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

At present, operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI