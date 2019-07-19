In the Volgograd Region, a raid was held to identify violations of immigration laws

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Volgograd police together with the officers of the FSB Department implemented large-scale control and supervisory measures to curb violations of immigration laws.

Officers of the immigration control division of the Administration for Migration Issues of the regional GA of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the MIA of Russia Division for the Sredneakhtubinsky District, the FSB Department and the Border Department, criminal investigation officers were involved in the inspection activities. The raid took place on agricultural lands near the Rakhinsky rural settlement. During the inspection of farmland, it was found that 17 citizens of Central Asian countries had violated immigration laws. Administrative materials have been compiled with regard to violators for work without proper permits. In addition, it was established that seven foreigners had violated the rules of the stay (living) in the Russian Federation, expressed in the mismatch with the stated purpose of entry. They face a possibility of an administrative fine of up to five thousand rubles.

In respect of the farmer, who had attracted foreigners to work with violations of the legislation, 17 administrative protocols were drawn up, with levying an administrative fine of five thousand rubles for each administrative material.

MIL OSI