Measures aimed at improving financial stability of PJSC MIN BANK (19.07.2019)

Measures aimed at improving financial stability of PJSC MIN BANK

The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to prolong the term of performance of the functions of the provisional administration to manage PJSC MIN BANK (hereinafter, the Bank) by FBSC AMC Ltd. by 6 months (from 23 July 2019) with the suspension of the powers of the credit institution’s executive bodies in compliance with Clause 1 of Article 189.27 of Federal Law No. 127-FZ, dated 26 October 2002, ‘On Insolvency (Bankruptcy)’.

All measures for the recapitalisation of the Bank under the plan of the Bank of Russia’s participation in bankruptcy prevention of PJSC MIN BANK will be completed and permanent management bodies will be established shortly.

19 July 2019

