Meeting on flood relief efforts

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

The subject of today’s meeting is clear, so I will remind you without an unnecessary introduction of the requirements of the Executive Order signed following our meeting: instructions came first, then the Executive Order.

So, pursuant to the executive order, the flood was declared a federal emergency. For this reason, there were orders to employ the Russian Armed Forces, other troops and military units to provide flood relief in Irkutsk Region.

The Government of the Russian Federation was instructed:

– To allocate federal budget funds for major repairs of partially damaged property and to solve the problem of providing funds from the federal budget for building or purchasing new homes to the people whose residences were deemed uninhabitable as a result of floods in Irkutsk Region.

– To subsidise the Irkutsk regional budget so that it could compensate agricultural producers for the cost of servicing loans and leasing payments, and to provide support in their effort to restore cultivated land.

– To repair damaged roads, bridges, etc. as quickly as possible.

– To take exhaustive measures to prevent price increases on basic goods and services.

– To organise social payments and allocate additional funding from the Government’s reserve fund to compensate the federal executive authorities’ costs related to flood relief efforts.

There was also an instruction involving insurance companies.

I want to hear what has been done, and then we will discuss what still needs to be done.

MIL OSI