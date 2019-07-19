Police detained suspects in theft of fuel from oil pipeline in Novgorod Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Representatives of the security service of one of the major Russian companies involved in the transportation of petroleum products, turned to the MIA of Russia Division for the Khvoininsky District and reported that they had discovered an illegal tie-in to the main oil product pipeline.

In the course of operational investigative activities, after spending three days in ambush, criminal investigation officers detained red-handed at the crime scene three suspects – residents of St. Petersburg and Pskov.

Police officers preliminarily established that near the village of Lesnoy, the offenders, using special equipment, had made a tie-in to the oil product pipeline for the purpose of stealing diesel fuel. In the field, they pumped diesel fuel into a special receiver, which was located half a kilometer away from the place of tie-in and was well concealed. Subsequently, the fuel was poured into a car semi-trailer, inside which there was a self-made tank.

At the scene, police officers seized a generator, a pump and other equipment evidencing the illegal activities of the detainees, as well as a truck with a semi-trailer, two cars and radio stations.

According to preliminary estimates, the oil pipeline transport company suffered a damage amounting to about one million rubles.

A criminal case was initiated under part 3 of Article 158 and part 3 of Article 30 of the RF Criminal Code.

