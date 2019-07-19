Police detained suspects in unlawful depriving citizens of their freedom

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia in one of the villages detained two residents of the city of Omsk on suspicion of illegal imprisonment of citizens suffering from alcohol or drug addiction.

The police found that the detainees since 2017 were supervising a so-called rehabilitation center. This organization did not have a license for medical activities. Patients who applied for the purpose of going through rehabilitation procedures, under the pretext of providing assistance, were illegally held there against their will in isolation from society.

The victims told the police about the use of physical force and threats against them, after which the offenders had forced them to sign documents containing allegedly voluntary consent to stay in the institution. They could not inform on the situation their relatives or the police, since in the center it was prohibited to communicate with the outside world. Rare phone calls were made under the control of representatives of the administration. At the same time, relatives of citizens regularly contributed money as a monthly payment.

During the search, a gas pistol and an object similar by design to a combat pistol, as well as a large number of potent medical preparations were confiscated from the suspects and sent for examination.

Currently the police take operational search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activity.

Investigator of the IC of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 127 of the Russian criminal code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for one of the defendants. His accomplice is under house arrest,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

