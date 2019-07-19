Police officers in Kaluga Region revealed a fact of illegal cultivation of narcotic plants

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kozelsky” in the course of operational measures suppressed the illegal activities of an unemployed local resident born in 1982. According to operatives, the man was engaged in the illegal cultivation of narcotic plants. On a plot of land located near the place of residence of the suspect, the police found a hemp crop. During the inspection of the territory, law enforcement officers, seized 280 shrubs of narcotic plants.

The man was delivered to the police division, where he confessed and explained that he was growing cannabis for personal needs.

A criminal case has been initiated on grounds of a crime, provided for by part 1 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to two years. With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

