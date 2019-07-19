Sentence passed against ex-accountant of the Kemerovo Region Timber Enterprise

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Yurginsky City Court passed a sentence in a criminal case against a former accountant of one of the enterprises of the forest industry. She was found guilty of committing crimes stipulated by part 2 and part 4 of Art. 160 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The criminal case was initiated on the basis of an audit conducted by operatives of the Subdivision for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Yurginsky”. The investigation has established that the 36-year-old defendant, using her official position, had stolen from the company’s accounts and appropriated more than 5 million rubles. To this end, she prepared a number of fictitious payment orders and purchasing acts on the purchase of wood. In addition, the accountant did not contribute to the cash-desk a part of the funds received from the sale of firewood, sawn timber and finished products. The total damage caused to the commercial organization amounted to more than 5 million rubles, which made a particularly large amount.

After collecting the evidence base, the criminal case was sent to the court, which found the ex-accountant guilty of the alleged crimes and sentenced her to 4 years of imprisonment with a sentence to be served in a general regime penal colony. After the pronouncement of the sentence, the convict was taken into custody in the courtroom. The sentence has not entered into force.

