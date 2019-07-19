The President arrives in Bratsk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin travelled again to Irkutsk Region, which has been hit by massive floods. The President of Russia will chair a meeting on relief measures with Government members and the heads of agencies and municipal governments. He will also visit the flooded areas and temporary shelters for the flood victims.

Flooding has affected 107 communities in Irkutsk Region, including some 11,000 residential buildings and private households, 49 social facilities and about the same number of roads. It has damaged 22 bridges and claimed 25 lives. Seven people are missing. A state of emergency is still in effect in the region.

