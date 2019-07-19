Visit to temporary accommodation centre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In particular, the President visited the medical centre, where he discussed matters relating to the running and equipping of temporary accommodation facilities of this kind with Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Vladimir Putin also visited one of the rooms where the flood victims are accommodated, and spoke with a family who has lost their home due to the floods.

In addition to this, the President inspected the performance of the Irkutsk Region Labour Ministry, as well as the police, the prosecutor’s office, the Pension Fund and counsellors who offer their services on the ground floor of the building.

By the entrance to the temporary accommodation centre Vladimir Putin met with flood victims and volunteers involved in the relief efforts.

MIL OSI