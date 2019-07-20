Greetings to participants and guests of International Boxing Day celebrations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This great occasion carries on the good traditions of Russian Boxing Day. It has adopted its most interesting and exciting elements, such as an extensive programme and a hospitable atmosphere, has brought together many participants – accomplished masters and gifted youth, coaches and numerous fans – and has united people of different ages around sport and an active lifestyle.

I am sure that International Boxing Day will help advance this sport in our country, which gave the world many outstanding champions, will inspire the growing generation to take up fitness and self-improvement, and will instil determination and the will to win.”

Moscow is hosting events to mark International Boxing Day on July 20–22 in Red Square.

MIL OSI