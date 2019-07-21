Greetings on Steelworker Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Mining and metals enterprises have always played a key role in the progress of our country, in enhancing the defence industry, transport infrastructure and many other industries. Today we are paying tribute to the researchers, engineers and high-class committed specialists, who established the largest enterprises, invented and launched promising equipment and technologies, and led Russian metallurgy to top global positions.

It is gratifying that the current generation of workers carefully preserves and enriches the labour traditions of their predecessors and actively participates in solving key state issues. It is necessary to raise the competitiveness of the products and fully employ the investment appeal of the enterprises, engage new industrial districts, upgrade production facilities and at the same time introduce advanced standards of environmental safety and security, increase fundamental research and effectively put its results into practice.

I am confident that you will keep achieving the set goals and contribute to the growth of Russia’s industrial and export potential.”

MIL OSI