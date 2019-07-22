Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko visits Washington, DC

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

22-07-2019

On July 16-18, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, visited Washington, DC.

The central element of the visit’s program was participation in the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, initiated by the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of Foreign Ministries from 115 countries, as well as religious leaders and representatives of civil society from all over the world. The conference was the largest human rights event ever organized by the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. Vice President, Michael Pence, and the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, spoke at the conference.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus O.Kravchenko reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to the principles of religious freedom, outlined the state’s policies in this field, and also noted historically established peaceful coexistence of various religious denominations in Belarus.

During the visit, O.Kravchenko held meetings with the Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs of the National Security Council, Fiona Hill, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker, the Principle Deputy Director of the Office of Trafficking in Persons at the U.S. Department of State, Kari Johnstone, the Director of the Europe/Eurasia office at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Brian McCauley.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus met with the Chairman of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, Paul Packer. The parties discussed possibilities of bilateral cooperation, including the development of tourism and preservation of cultural sites.

Meetings were held with representatives of analytical community and business circles.

