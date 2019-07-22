Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

22-07-2019

On July 22, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Deputy Prime-Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Walid Al-Mouallem, who is currently paying an official visit to Belarus.

During the meeting, the sides stressed mutual interest and readiness to intensify bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields. A number of joint projects were discussed, as well as the need to hold the next meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Syrian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation in the near future.

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries confirmed their readiness to continue the practice of mutual support in international organizations.

It was reiterated that the Belarusian side will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the friendly people of Syria, including recreation and rehabilitation of Syrian children in Belarus.

During the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria to Belarus, the meetings at the highest and high levels, as well as a number of official meetings and events tool place.

