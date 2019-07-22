President of the Republic of Poland / News / Poland expects bilateral relations to be on new Ukrainian gov’t’s agenda

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Poland expects Polish-Ukrainian affairs be an important part of the new Ukrainian government’s agenda, said a Polish presidential aide after early results of Ukraine’s Sunday parliamentary election showed the Ukrainian president’s party is on course to win big.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party will likely to form a one-party parliamentary majority, for the first time in Ukraine’s history.

“One party rule is not only an opportunity for full implementation of the political programme, but also a responsibility,” the head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s office, Krzysztof Szczerski said on Monday, adding that, after the elections to the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday, Verkhovna Rada, the political milieu of Zelensky, will take full responsibility for the future fate of Ukraine.

“We will therefore wait for the formation of a new cabinet and information on its political priorities,” the Polish president’s aide said.

“We expect, as President Andrzej Duda said after the first meeting with President Zelensky, that the matters which are important in Polish-Ukrainian relations, will be an important part of the political agenda of the new government, and politically coherent with the President of Ukraine,” Szczerski said. “We are ready to cooperate, but we also expect good talks with the new Ukrainian authorities on common Polish-Ukrainian topics,” he added.

Krzysztof Szczerski also said that President Zelensky is expected to visit Warsaw to attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, on September 1.

“There is such a will, so I also do not rule out that the Ukrainian president’s first official visit to Poland will take place on September 2, the Polish official said, adding that it would be a good opportunity to talk about the new Ukrainian government’s policy.

Ukraine’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said the ruling party had secured 42.3 percent of the votes, after almost half had been counted on Monday. The Russian-friendly party, Opposition Platform for Life, was in a distant second place with 12.7 pct, followed by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko’s party, European Solidarity, which secured 8.7 pct. The party of former Ukrainian PM Yulia Tymoshenko, garnered a little above 8 pct support, while Voice, fronted by rock star Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, received 6.3 pct.

The remaining parties did not pass the 5 pct threshold to enter parliament. (PAP)

MIL OSI