Bank of Russia acquires shares of PJSC MIN BANK (22.07.2019)

Bank of Russia acquires shares of PJSC MIN BANK

The Bank of Russia has become the owner of more than 99.9% of ordinary shares of Public Joint-stock Company Moscow Industrial Bank (Reg. No. 912) (hereinafter, PJSC MIN BANK, or the Bank).

These measures were taken as part of the plan of the Bank of Russia’s participation in bankruptcy prevention measures for PJSC MIN BANK that provide for the Bank of Russia to acquire the additional issue of the Bank’s ordinary shares worth 128.7 billion rubles.

22 July 2019

