Bank of Russia Bulletin released (17.07.2019)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 46 (2098) of 17 July 2019 has been released.

The Cash Circulation section provides information about cash in circulation as of 1 July 2019.

The Credit Institutions section presents a review of key indicators of the domestic foreign cash market in May 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1622, dated 12.07.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Saint Petersburg-based credit institution NKO 21 VEK Ltd;

No. OD-1623, dated 12.07.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Saint Petersburg-based credit institution NKO 21 VEK Ltd due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-1624, dated 12.07.2019, on the revocation of a banking licence from the Moscow-based credit institution JSC NBCO PCC;

No. OD-1625, dated 12.07.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution JSC NBCO PCC due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. OD-1626, dated 12.07.2019, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the credit institution CB Holdinvestbank LLC (Moscow Region, Odintsovsky District, working settlement Novoivanovskoye);

No. OD-1627, dated 12.07.2019, on the cancellation of the banking licence of the Moscow-based credit institution JSCB NBMC (JSC).

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1614, dated 11.07.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1091, dated 14 May 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5128-U, dated 22 April 2019, ‘On the Procedure and Timeframes for Insiders, Who Have Received a Request Specified in Parts 1-3 of Article 10 of Federal Law No. 224-FZ, Dated 27 July 2010, ‘On Countering the Misuse of Insider Information and Market Manipulation and Amending Certain Laws of the Russian Federation’, to Submit Information’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5154-U, dated 29 May 2019, ‘On Requirements for the Form and Procedure for Notifying the Bank of Russia of a Prospective Selection (Appointment) of a Trade Organiser or Clearing House Officials’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5159-U, dated 3 June 2019, ‘On Invalidating Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4051-U, Dated 22 June 2016, ‘On Approving a List of Foreign Organisations to Which the Central Depository Opens Foreign Nominee Holder’s Depo Accounts’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 10.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5161-U, dated 4 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 638-P, Dated 28 March 2018, ‘On the Payment Procedure for Funds Transfer and Payment Infrastructure Services in the Bank of Russia Payment System’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5174-U, dated 18 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4190-U, Dated 14 November 2016, ‘On Requirements for the Use of Electronic Documents and the Procedure for Electronic Information Exchange in the Process of Compulsory Third Party Liability Insurance of Vehicle Owners’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5198-U, dated 12 July 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Instruction No. 156-I, Dated 1 September 2014, ‘On the Organisation of Bank of Russia Inspections of Non-bank Financial Institutions, Self-regulatory Organisations of Non-bank Financial Institutions and Payment System Operators, Which Are not Credit Institutions, and Payment Infrastructure Operators’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 12.07.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-01-59/61, dated 11 July 2019, ‘On Credit Institutions’ Activity to Issue Loans and Refinance Earlier Issued Loans Subject to Federal Budget Subsidies (in Accordance with Russian Government Resolution No. 1711, Dated 30 December 2017)’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-14/62, dated 12 July 2019, ‘On the Application of Certain Provisions of Bank of Russia Regulation No. 625-P and Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4662-U’.

17 July 2019

