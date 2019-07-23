Bank of Russia Bulletin released (18.07.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 47-48 (2099-2100) of 18 July 2019 has been released.

The issue publishes Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5119-U, dated 4 April 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 4584-U, Dated 25 October 2017, ‘On the Form, Timeframe and Procedure for Insurance Companies to Compile and Submit to the Bank of Russia Statements, Required for Control and Supervision Purposes, and Statistical Statements, as well as on the Form, Timeframe and Procedure for Insurance Companies to Submit Accounting (Financial) Statements to the Bank of Russia’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 19.06.2019).

18 July 2019

