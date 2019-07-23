Congratulations to Russian national foil team

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“With your triumph, you added to the success of our team at the 2019 World Championships, entered another exceptional page in the history of national sport with the highest achievement and showed that you were a strong, cohesive and well-prepared team.

And of course, I want to emphasize the great, selfless work of your mentors, coaches, everyone who helped you achieve your goals and perform with dignity at the most reputable competitions.”

