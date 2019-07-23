Director of a Moscow berth, accused of stealing a ship, will appear in court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division on water transport has completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case charging the director general of a Moscow berth located on the Moscow River with theft, fraud and legalization of criminal funds.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the defendant had stolen a ship that did not belong to him. It was moored near the berth which he was heading. Then, the attacker found a buyer for the ship and, stating that he was the legal representative of the owner, held an auction.

According to the agreement reached, the object of sale should have been transferred to the new owner in exchange for 226 thousand rubles whereas its market value exceeded one million rubles. The only condition of the buyer, representing a legal entity, was the execution of a non-cash transaction through a bank transfer to the account of the director of the berth. However, to conceal his involvement in illegal acts, the defendant persuaded the buyer to arrange the payment of the cost of the ship under the guise of provided transportation services.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division for water transport has charged him with the crimes provided for by clause b of part 4 of Article 158, part 2 of Article 159, and also part 1 of Article 174.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

At present, the criminal case with the approved prosecutor’s indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

