Fraudsters offered pensioners a monetary compensation for previously purchased bio-supplements and asked to pay a “state duty”

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Voronezh Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of committing a series of telephone frauds.

It was established that the offenders had called elderly citizens and introduced themselves as law enforcement officers. Then they reported that retirees were entitled to a monetary compensation for previously purchased dietary supplements, but receiving it, required a payment of a state duty.

Three deceived pensioners transferred the required amount to the suspects via an electronic payment system. Another woman also transferred the money, but immediately realized that she had become a victim of fraudsters and returned the funds.

As a result of operational search activities in the Moscow Region and the Primorsky Territory, five men aged between 31 and 45 were detained.

Criminal investigations against the defendants were initiated on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Nine searches were conducted, as a result of which mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards and checks were seized. An electronic database and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case have been found.

There are reasons to believe that the detainees could be involved in more than 50 frauds against residents of various regions of Russia. According to preliminary data, the total amount of material damage exceeds 12 million rubles,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI