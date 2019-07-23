Nationwide teleconference to discuss harvesting campaign in Belarus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

We need to invest all our efforts in the ongoing harvest campaign, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he hosted a nationwide teleconference on harvest 2019 on 22 June.“The outlook is good. The forecasts show that the gross yield on every crop will be higher than the last year’s. That is why we need to put all-out efforts to harvest all our crops properly. We need to use all our reserves. We need to harvest at least 9.5 million tonnes of coleseed, grain maize, buckwheat and millet. Less is unacceptable,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.Taking part in the teleconference are representatives of the Belarus President Administration, the Council of Ministers, the Agriculture and Food Ministry, the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the State Control Committee, governors, presidential aides, and deputy chairpersons of the oblast executive committees and Minsk City Hall.

