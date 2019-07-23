Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control suppressed the operation of a drug laboratory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control, together with colleagues from the city of Samara, with the support of the special unit ‘Grom’ of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region, detained a local resident and a citizen of one of the CIS countries who are suspected of producing and selling narcotic drugs.

The offenders created an extensive network for synthetic drugs distribution in the Central and Volga Federal Districts of Russia. In garage boxes they equipped a drug lab, as well as a place to store and pack the lethal product. During the search of the indicated premises, laboratory equipment was found. More than 20 kilograms of synthetic drugs and over 120 kilograms of precursors for their manufacture have been seized, which is confirmed by the conducted forensic study.

Orders were taken through the on-line store. After receiving the money to the indicated accounts of electronic payment systems, the buyer was informed of the cache location.

On this fact, the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Samara initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. In relation to the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

