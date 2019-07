Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Alexander Solzhenitsyn Fund is a co-founder of the Museum of Russia Abroad. Alexander and Natalia Solzhenitsyn started the museum’s archive collection by donating 750 unique materials collected over the years of forced emigration.

Following Vladimir Putin’s decision in 2012, a new building of the Museum of Russia Abroad with additional museum space was opened in a ceremony on May 28.

