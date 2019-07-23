Police Sergeant Yevgeny Rylov won the World Aquatics Championship

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“At the World Championships in water sports in the South Korea, Russian swimmers won silver in the 4×100 m freestyle relay with a result of 3 minutes 09.97 seconds. At the final stage, our team was represented by a policeman of the patrol and inspection service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lobnya of the Moscow Region, Police Sergeant Yevgeny Rylov,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

Members of the Russian team Vladislav Grinev, Vladimir Morozov and Kliment Kolesnikov also became winners of the championship.

The first in the final swim with a result of 3 minutes 09.06 seconds was a representatives of the United States. Bronze awards went to the Australians.

“The championship continues, and we wish Yevgeny, as well as all his fellow team-members new successful performances,” added Irina Volk.

Photo AFP 2019.

