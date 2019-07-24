A joint press conference of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the IC of Russia was held on the theme “The inevitability of punishment for past crimes: the jury rendered a verdict…

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A joint press conference was held today at the “Argumenty i Fakty” Publishing House by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and the IC of Russia on the theme “The inevitability of punishment for past crimes: the jury rendered a verdict to participants of Nikolay Emelyanov’s organized criminal group”.

Journalist questions were answered by Deputy Chief of the Administration for Solving Crimes and Support of Criminal Cases, Which Caused a Large Public Response, of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, Police Colonel Yevgeny Kuzin, Senior Investigator for Especially Important Cases of the GA for Investigation of the IC of Russia in the Kaluga Region, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Dmitry Ryzhenko.

Representatives of the two Agencies spoke about the results of joint efforts to curb the activities of the interregional criminal community, whose members are accused of committing grave and especially grave crimes in the territory of the Bryansk, Smolensk and Kaluga regions.

Deputy Chief of the Administration for Solving Crimes and Supporting Criminal Cases that Caused a Large Public Response, of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, Police Colonel Yevgeny Kuzin noted that the criminal group was created in the late 90s. It consisted of several criminal groups organized in the Bryansk and Smolensk regions that specialized in contract murders. Their victims were most often those who held a high position in the criminal environment, as well as law enforcement officers. As a result of operational search activities, police officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation detained the organizer of the criminal group and six of its active participants.

The Chief of the 2nd Division for investigation of particularly important cases of the Investigation Administration of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Kaluga Region, Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Dmitry Ryzhenko told about the progress of the investigation of the criminal case, to which, on the initiative of Kaluga investigators, six cases of murders committed in the Bryansk Region were joined. He also said that quite recently the jury of the Moscow Military District Court announced the indictment against seven accomplices – Igor Galantsev, Sergey Novgorodov, Igor Semenov, Andrey Gurov, Oleg Tereshin, Gennady Baronov and Peter Turlaev.

Currently, some accomplices of the Organized criminal group have been convicted and are in prison. Operational-search activities and investigations are continuing.

