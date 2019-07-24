Counterfeit money detection: 2019 Q2 statistics

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In 2019 Q2, 9,178 counterfeits of the Bank of Russia banknotes were detected in the Russian banking system, which is 237 units less than in the same period last year.

5,000-ruble banknotes (6,316) accounted for the largest number of detected counterfeits, followed by 1,000-ruble banknotes (1,902). Detected counterfeit 2,000-ruble banknotes numbered 671. The fewest number of counterfeits was identified among 50-ruble banknotes (12). No counterfeits were detected among 10-ruble banknotes. Besides, counterfeit 10-ruble (8), 5-ruble (22) and 1-ruble (1) coins were found.

The largest number of counterfeit currency units was detected in the Central and North-Western Federal Districts (5,237 and 1,175 respectively).

In 2019 Q2, identified counterfeit foreign banknotes numbered 648 units. Those were mostly US dollars (441). Other detected counterfeits included euro (184 units), Chinese yuan (22) and British pound notes (1).

