In Irkutsk police suppressed illegal banking activities

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region and operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Regional GA suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of illegal banking activities.

The operation to expose suspects and detain 11 members of the alleged group of “cash dispensers” took place in Irkutsk. Officers of internal affairs bodies simultaneously conducted over twenty searches in offices and residential premises. Law enforcement officers seized over a hundred seals of various organizations, dozens of bank cards and computers, as well as official documentation.

Group participants are charged with rendering banking services without any permits. The suspects, according to the investigators, carried out operations on cashing and transfer of clients’ funds for a commission, using commercial organizations registered to dummies. To conceal their activities, false bankers took measures of ensuring secrecy – provided services in rented apartments, concealed activities in offices under the guise of really existing firms.

According to preliminary information, the offenders conducted their activities for two years, and during that time, according to expert estimates, generated a profit, of at least 15 million rubles.

The four most active participants in the criminal segment are placed in a temporary detention center. Operatives and investigators are taking steps to identify other possible participants in the illegal business.

On this fact, the investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia regional GA initiated a criminal case on the grounds of corpus delicti, provided for by part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

